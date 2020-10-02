Trump Campaign Sues Philadelphia Board Of Elections Over Poll Watching

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed a suit Thursday against the Philadelphia County Board of Elections over their alleged refusal to allow poll watchers to observe voting at early voting sites.

“Bad things are happening in Philadelphia. While transparency and accountability are hallmarks of election integrity, the actions of Philadelphia election officials to date have undermined election integrity by shrouding the casting of ballots in secrecy,” the lawsuit states. “The absence of poll watchers at polling places where registration and voting are occurring threatens the integrity of the vote in elections and denies voters the constitutional right to free and fair public elections under the United States and Pennsylvania Constitutions.”

The lawsuit comes days after Trump poll watchers were allegedly denied admission to Philadelphia’s satellite election offices. Philadelphia opened seven offices Tuesday where voters could register to vote, request a mail-in ballot in person, receive it, vote and return it, according to Philadelphia Votes.

Trump poll watchers were allegedly denied access to the polling stations, according to an unverified video posted to Twitter by Trump campaign staff member Mike Roman. (RELATED: President Trump, Melania Test Positive For COVID-19)

Vid from Philly satellite voting place. TRUMP observer told to step outside, no reason given – just leave and call the Commissioners Office. pic.twitter.com/0Or9yihKlv — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) September 29, 2020

The Trump campaign sent a letter to the Philadelphia City Commissioners asking them to rectify the situation. However, the Philadelphia Law Department denied the request Wednesday in a letter, arguing that the satellite stations are not polling stations under state law and therefore poll watchers have no right to observe any voters.

Instead, the Law Department offered the campaign, as well as other campaigns, the opportunity to tour satellite offices.

The lawsuit is asking the court to force city officials to allow their poll watchers inside satellite offices to watch people register to vote or fill out their mail-in ballots.

“The Trump campaign – and any campaign – has a statutory right to have watchers observe the voting process and ensure voting sites are being run properly and all rules are applied equally,” Matthew Morgan, Trump 2020 general counsel said in an official statement. “What are these officials hiding? We will not stand by while Democrats skirt the rules and illegally hide the voting process from the public.”

The Daily Caller reached out to Philadelphia City Commissioners for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.