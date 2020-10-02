President Trump, Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning, hours after news broke that they had been in contact with senior staffer Hope Hicks, who is also positive.

Trump announced that he and his wife are already starting the “quarantine process” on Twitter. CDC Guidelines recommend a 15-day quarantine before a person can interact with others following a COVID-19 infection. White House Physician Sean Conley released a statement saying both Trump and Melania are “doing well” and will remain at the White House for the time being.

“Tonight, [Melania] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020



“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch,” Conley said. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Trump and Melania were in contact with Hicks during travel on Wednesday. It is unknown whether she was also in contact with the president during his debate with Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Trump's Friday schedule had him traveling to campaign events in Washington, D.C. as well as a rally in Florida.

“The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement Thursday night, according to ABC News.

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” he added.

White House aides are reportedly worried that Trump may be particularly susceptible to the virus thanks to his lack of sleep on the campaign trail.