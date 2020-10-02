Politics

‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Joe Scarborough Rips Kayleigh McEnany For Going Ahead With Briefing Despite Hope Hicks Coronavirus News

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough host "Morning Joe." Screenshot/MSNBC

Screenshot/MSNBC

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough made it clear Friday that he was not happy with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Scarborough criticized McEnany for going ahead with Thursday’s press briefing after learning that Hope Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus — and for engaging in heated exchanges with White House reporters while not wearing a mask. (RELATED: ‘Unspeakably Vile’: Joe Scarborough Blasts Trump For Suggesting Biden Would ‘Hurt God’)

Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire joined “Morning Joe” to discuss the news that broke overnight — that in addition to Hicks, both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

WATCH:

“Kayleigh McEnany was, we have now learned, notified of Hope Hicks’ positive diagnosis yesterday and later in the day still held a briefing with White House reporters,” Lemire said, adding, “And, of course, she was not wearing a mask.”

“Good lord. Are you kidding me?” Scarborough asked. “Are you kidding me?”

“Wait … Oh, my God,” cohost Mika Brzezinski added.

“Are you sure of that?” Scarborough pressed. “So she knew before that press conference where she didn’t wear a mask, in front of all of those reporters and had heated exchanges — she knew that she had been exposed to this disease?”

Brzezinski noted that McEnany would have also been aware at the time that the president had at least been exposed to coronavirus and she had been as well.

Lemire said again that McEnany had been briefed that Hicks was experiencing symptoms and had tested positive prior to taking the podium Thursday for the press briefing.

Fellow White House correspondent Jonathan Karl (ABC) questioned whether McEnany had known Hicks’ diagnosis prior to the press briefing.

Karl later followed up as White House officials and McEnany herself responded, telling him that she had not been briefed on Hicks prior to the press briefing.