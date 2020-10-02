Marlon Humphrey Cries When Talking About His Father After Signing A $98.75 Million Extension

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey recently became very emotional when talking about his father.

Humphrey just inked a $98.75 million extension with the Ravens, and he was flooded when speaking Thursday about his father Bobby.

As Humphrey wiped away tears, he praised his father as “someone to lean on” and the person who kept him “in line.” Watch the emotional moment below.

“My dad has kept me in line. He never let me slip.” ???? .@marlon_humphrey with gratitude for the people who got him here: pic.twitter.com/7rhW8NRASG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 1, 2020

The next time you hear some moron talk about how fathers don’t need to be in the lives of young men, just show them this video.

Yes, we all know single mothers who are great people, great at raising kids and they’re awesome for fulfilling that role.

Having said that, you can’t overstate the importance of dads.

Humphrey is an adult man, and he broke down in tears in front of the entire country talking about the importance of his father.

Dads mold young men, and your fate in this world depends a lot on your upbringing. If your dad doesn’t prepare you for the world waiting for you, then you might be in for a world of hurt.

It’s crystal clear that Humphrey’s father raised him the right way. Unfortunately, there are plenty of young men out there who didn’t have that experience growing up.

Props to Humphrey for keeping it real. That was an incredibly emotional and raw moment. I hope people all over the country see it.