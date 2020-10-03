Patriots Vs. Chiefs Postponed, Game Will Likely Be Played Tuesday

The New England Patriots won’t play the Kansas City Chiefs as scheduled Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, the game has been postponed after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL is gunning for playing the game Tuesday.

Patriots-Chiefs game is being postponed and is expected to be played Monday or Tuesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Now sounding like, Tuesday Night Football, Patriots at Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

I’m not going to say it’s time to panic, but we’ve all seen this show before. The Titans were initially postponed a couple days, and then it all fell apart.

Given the fact that nobody knows the severity or extent of this situation just yet, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the game is pushed back much further than Tuesday.

Official statement from the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/Xh9nQKTIly — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Hopefully, Newton is the only player with the Patriots that tests positive and the rest of the team is ready to roll.

If it’s determined that’s the case, then the game should happen Tuesday without any issues at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Sep 28, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

While it’s an unfortunate situation, I don’t think you’ll hear anyone complain about some NFL action on a Tuesday for Americans to enjoy. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.