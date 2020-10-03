Editorial

Patriots Vs. Chiefs Postponed, Game Will Likely Be Played Tuesday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots smiles and looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The New England Patriots won’t play the Kansas City Chiefs as scheduled Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, the game has been postponed after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL is gunning for playing the game Tuesday.

I’m not going to say it’s time to panic, but we’ve all seen this show before. The Titans were initially postponed a couple days, and then it all fell apart.

Given the fact that nobody knows the severity or extent of this situation just yet, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the game is pushed back much further than Tuesday.

Hopefully, Newton is the only player with the Patriots that tests positive and the rest of the team is ready to roll.

If it’s determined that’s the case, then the game should happen Tuesday without any issues at all.

 

While it’s an unfortunate situation, I don’t think you’ll hear anyone complain about some NFL action on a Tuesday for Americans to enjoy. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.