One Of Trump’s Personal Assistants Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

A personal assistant to Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 after the president went into Walter Reed Hospital, people familiar with the matter said, according to Bloomberg News.

Nick Luna, director of Oval Office operations, tested positive for the virus, just over a day after the president was admitted into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, Bloomberg News reported. (RELATED: Republican Sen. Mike Lee Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

The president tweeted on Oct. 2 that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he said.

Luna is the most recent of the president’s close staff members to test positive for the virus, Bloomberg News reported. Luna was with Trump when he was traveling to Cleveland on Tuesday and was on a Minnesota trip on Air Force One when Hope Hicks, a top advisor to Trump, started feeling symptoms.

Hicks started to feel sick when she was going to Minnesota with the president, Bloomberg News reported.

Confirming Bloomberg report that Nick Luna has tested positive, from two officials. Luna is Trump’s “body man” and constantly with him. He’s married to an adviser to Jared Kushner, who is said to have tested negative. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 4, 2020

Hicks tested positive for the virus Wednesday after traveling with the president, ABC News reported.

