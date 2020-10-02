Republican Sen. Mike Lee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee said Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Lee announced his test for coronavirus had come back positive in a tweet Friday. Lee was at the White House Saturday for Trump’s announcement of his Supreme Court pick and met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday. Lee said he will now be working from home and isolating for 10 days.

Before news broke early Friday morning that President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a group of Democrats formally asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Thursday to delay Barrett’s confirmation. Feinstein complained that Republicans’ timeline was unfair and should be put off until after the next president is inaugurated. (RELATED: ‘Urge You To Delay Consideration’ — Sen. Feinstein Formally Asks To Delay Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation)

First lady Melania Trump also tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning. Trump said that he and Melania had already started the “quarantine process” in a tweet.

White House physician Sean Conley said both Trump and Melania are “doing well” and will quarantine at the White House for the time being.

(This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.)