Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Draws 4.5 Million Viewers, Is The Least-Watched Finals Game On Record

Game two of the NBA Finals had horrific TV ratings when the Lakers beat the Heat.

According to Outkick, the game only averaged 4.5 million viewers on ABC this past Friday night, which is a huge drop from the 7.41 million viewers game one got. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To make matters worse, it’s also the least-watched NBA Finals game on record, according to the same Outkick report.

These numbers aren’t just bad. They’re downright embarrassing. People are clearly done with the NBA, and they’ve had enough.

While it’s impossible to tie the ratings decline to one specific thing, I think we all know the nonsense political garbage isn’t helping at all.

People watch sports because we want to soak up the action. We don’t watch sports because we want to be lectured by millionaire athletes.

Unfortunately, that’s becoming the new normal. It’s no longer about winning and losing. It’s all about the political circus.

Hopefully, the NBA opens up its eyes and recognizes that people are turning away from the games. If not, these ratings will only get worse.