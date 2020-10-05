Joe Biden Chose These Celebrities For Voting Ads In Key States

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gotten multiple celebrities to star in voting ads in multiple key battleground states.

Ludacris, Monica, Jermaine Dupri and Jeezy have all been chosen by Biden’s campaign to record “Get Out The Vote” ads, according to an article published Sunday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home,” Dupri told the outlet. “There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period.” (RELATED: John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Billie Eilish Performing At Democratic National Convention)

WATCH:

“If you’ve been out marching in these streets, exercise your rights. You now need to exercise your right to vote,” Ludacris said in one of the ads.

The purpose of the ads and the expansion of the “Shop Talk” discussion series is to help reach black voters in states that are critical for Biden to win in the upcoming election.

“Our campaign is focused on meeting voters where they are with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ message to build back better,” the campaign’s Director of Strategic Communications Kamau Marshall told THR. “These events and new GOTV ads with various influencers reach a critical audience of Black voters that we’re hoping to turn out this election.”