DeMarcus Lawrence To Critics Of The Cowboys: ‘F**k All Y’All’

Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t a fan of the team’s critics.

Following the team’s embarrassing 1-3 start this past weekend, Lawrence felt the need to sound off on Instagram. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, Lawrence addressed a critic and wrote in part, “F**k all y’all I play my heart for the Cowboys and my brothers.” The comment appears to have since been deleted.

So, how do we think things are going for the Cowboys right now? It certainly seems like things are just peachy!

One of the best players on the team is hopping on social media to drop an f-bomb for the fans. Sports are officially back!

I don’t want to sound mean towards Lawrence, but this is an absurd thing to do if you’re in his shoes. He’s making a ton of money to play football, and he should have all the confidence in the world.

You know what confident people don’t do? They don’t fire off f-bombs on social media towards fans. That’s a sign of somebody with very thin skin.

Put the phone down, DeMarcus. It’s simply not worth it.