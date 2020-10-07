Hollywood Stars Strip Down To Nothing In Effort To Get Out The Vote, ‘Naked Ballots’

Hollywood stars such as Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo and others stripped down to nothing in a new video to encourage people to vote in the 2020 election.

In the clip posted on Instagram Wednesday by Schumer, Chris Rock kicked off the video telling people he was “naked” along with several other naked stars who all urged their followers to go vote.

She captioned her post, “Hey! I’m naked! Great, now that I have your attention: VOTE! And if you’re voting absentee, make sure you follow ALL of the instructions on your ballot. Don’t just take my word for it, listen to all my naked friends. #NakedBallots.” (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She’s Now ‘Horrified’ By 2007 Blackface Sketch)

The video in its entirety can be seen here.

At one point in the clip, Silverman is seen topless while holding her hands to her chest. She explained that the hands we could see were her hands and that there wasn’t a man standing behind her.

“To be honest, I wish I could cover my hands with my boobs,” she added. “But here we are.”

The montage of naked stars then continued, with each one talking about the importance of reading and following instructions on ones ballot so it doesn’t get “thrown out.”

Later in the video, a graphic appeared on the screen for those voters in Pennsylvania reminding them to put their ballot in not one but two of the envelopes provided or else it would be considered a “naked” ballot.

“Naked ballots,” Chelsea Handler said in the video, “and you don’t want to have any of those.”

At the conclusion of the clip, Schumer told her followers, “Take your clothes off and vote.”