Johnny Nash, Famous For ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ Dead At 80

Musician Johnny Nash died Tuesday at his home.

Nash’s death was confirmed by his son to CBS Los Angeles. The singer began his career in Houston, Texas while singing as a young boy at the Progressive New Hope Baptist Church.

His first single came in 1957 when he released “A Teenager Sings the Blues,” his first song with a major label. Nash released other music, including a cover of Doris Day’s “A Very Special Love.”

Nash was most known for his single released in 1972, “I Can See Clearly Now.”

“I Can See Clearly Now” has sold over one million copies since it was released, according to the outlet. The single reached the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for four weeks, CBS Los Angeles reported. (RELATED: Legendary Rocker Eddie Van Halen Dies At 65)

Nash’s last album came in 1986 when he released “Here Again.” The single that went along with the album was “Rock Me Baby.”

Legends never die and we will continue to listen to “I Can See Clearly Now” for years and years. That song is a masterpiece. Everybody knows it and everybody loves it.

First, we had Eddie Van Halen’s death and now we have Nash’s death to deal with too. 2020 just keeps getting worse.