Commission On Presidential Debates ‘Full Of Never Trumpers And … Swamp Creatures,’ Says Trump Campaign Spokeswoman

President Donald Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine said Thursday that the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) “is clearly biased” and “full of swamp creatures.”

“Listen, the Presidential Debate Commission is clearly biased. It’s full of Never Trumpers and it’s full of swamp creatures,” Perrine told Fox Business Network’s “Varney and Co.”

The spokeswoman made the comments in response to the commission’s offer of a virtual presidential debate next week. “In order to try and distract from Kamala Harris’ abysmal performance last night and the vice president’s absolute dominance on that debate stage, they are trying to put the finger on the scale for Joe Biden.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump 2020 Spox Says There’s One Big Problem With Joe Biden’s Latest Campaign Move)

Perrine confirmed that the Trump campaign announced that the president now plans to host a campaign rally instead of participating in a virtual debate. “I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said Thursday.

“Listen, the president is not interested in doing a virtual debate. He’d rather speak to the American people directly without the super biased debate commission getting in the way,” Perrine explained. (RELATED: What Is Trump’s Plan To Reopen The Economy? We Asked His Campaign)

Host Stuart Varney asked if that meant there would be no second debate.

“As of right now the president has been very clear he is not interested in doing a virtual debate and instead he will hold a rally.”

The CPD was reportedly unhappy with the raucous tone and delivery of the first presidential debate and considered shutting off the power to the candidate’s microphones if they persisted in talking beyond their time limits.

The organization describes itself as “a nonprofit, nonpartisan … corporation” that “prepares educational materials and conducts research to improve the quality of debates.”