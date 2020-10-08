Wisconsin Rioters Toss Rocks Into Residential Homes, Bust Storefront Windows, Police Say

Rioters hurled rocks into residential buildings, damaged businesses and faced off with riot police after the district attorney for Wauwatosa, Wisconsin announced that a fatal police shooting of a black 17-year-old armed with a handgun was justified.

Violent demonstrators threw stones at law enforcement as well as suburban homes, as police advised residents to “lock their doors and move away from windows,” according to a tweet from the city’s police department.

Video captured by Townhall journalist Julio Rosas appeared to show members of a mob hurling objects at residential buildings, followed by the sound of glass shattering.

Some rioters in Wauwatosa, WI are now smashing windows of homes. People in the crowd tried to stop them from targeting homes. pic.twitter.com/vIiDQDPzTr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

Rioters also busted multiple storefront windows, according to video from Rosas and a local news reporter on the ground.

BREAKING: Damage reported along Swan and North. Glass left behind as business owners repair. The sting of tear gas still lingers in the air. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/K0kc0BNKFU — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) October 8, 2020

On the ground in Wauwatosa for @townhallcom and some in the BLM crowd are smashing storefront windows. pic.twitter.com/rYwNrlmtMq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

“The group, which was declared an unlawful assembly numerous times this evening, has continued to disobey lawful orders to disperse. Tear gas again has been dispersed,” law enforcement said in a tweet.

Crowd marching west on North about to meet this line of police at Wauwatosa Ave pic.twitter.com/6TuT7qC95a — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) October 8, 2020

The unrest came after District Attorney John Chisholm announced the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole was justified and the officer involved would not be charged, according to TMJ 4.

Officers said Cole fled law enforcement, refused to drop a stolen 9mm handgun and fired a shot. The DA’s report said the teenager shot himself during his attempted escape, Fox 6 reported. (RELATED: ‘120-Plus Days’: Portland Officer Hospitalized, Gun And Knives Recovered As Riots Continue)

The city of Wauwatosa has created a form to report property damage following the unrest.

The City of Wauwatosa is collecting reports on property damage due to civil unrest activity starting on October 7, 2020. If you are a property owner, you can use this form to report damage: https://t.co/uXuj3XfKE6 — Wauwatosa, Wisconsin (@WauwatosaWI) October 8, 2020

No information has been released on any arrests at this time.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.