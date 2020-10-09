‘That’s A Disgrace’: Trump Reacts To Report There Won’t Be A Pre-Election Durham Report

Attorney General Bill Barr’s reported announcement to Republicans that there won’t be a report from attorney John Durham’s investigation prior to the election is “a disgrace,” President Donald Trump said on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show Friday.

Durham is currently investigating the origin of the FBI investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s now-disproven collusion with Russia. Trump says the investigation has already uncovered proof that former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden knowingly “spied” on his campaign.

“See this is the problem with Republicans they don’t play the hard game,” Trump said, adding that he express his displeasure with Barr “too his face.” (RELATED: Report: Durham Using Grand Jury To Investigate Debunked Trump-Russia Allegation)

Barr reportedly told top Republicans on Friday that Durham’s report will not be released prior to Election Day, according to Axios.

“I’ll be very disappointed if that Axios story you told me about is true,” he told Limbaugh.

“This is the nightmare scenario,” a congressional GOP official said, according to Axios. “Essentially, the year and a half of arguably the number one issue for the Republican base is virtually meaningless if this doesn’t happen before the election.”

Trump lambasted Barr for not announcing the findings of the investigations Thursday to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

“To be honest, Bill Barr is going to go down as either the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to go down as, you know, a very sad situation,” the president told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “He’s got all the information he needs. They want to get more, more, more. They keep getting more. I said, ‘you don’t need any more.’”

“Unless Bill Barr indicts these people for crimes, the greatest political crime in the history of our country, then we’re going to get little satisfaction unless I win and we’ll just have to go, because I won’t forget it.”