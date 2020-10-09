Some Michigan Swing Voters Cite Harris As The Reason They’re Sticking With Trump

Some Obama-Trump voters in Michigan said that Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is driving them to vote again for President Donald Trump in November.

In a post-debate focus group with 13 voters, several invoked Harris and the large role that they expect her to have if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the election, emphasizing the greater importance of Biden’s vice-presidential pick, Axios reported.

“Biden’s not going to make it four years, so Kamala Harris is going to be president and I have zero trust she can be president, so I’m just picking the lesser of two evils at this point,” one voter, identified as Shelley D, told Axios. Her assessment of Biden’s fitness received unanimous support from the group, according to Axios.

Some voters also said that Harris’s debate performance was almost too good, making her come off as calculated and “powerful” and leading some voters to share their concerns that she could help Biden clinch the presidency.

“I’m fearful of this woman because she knows how to strike chords with the people of America,” said one voter. “She’s basically utilizing everything that has happened this year to attack the Trump campaign and she does it in such a way that she’s making really strong points, but I don’t think they’re true.” (RELATED: Harris Fabricated ‘Honest Abe’ Quote During The VP Debate)

“She’s coming across as very powerful,” he continued.

Of the group, two voters said that they were voting for Biden, citing Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, according to Axios.

Trump won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Biden leads the president in the state by 8.4 points, according to FiveThirtyEight.

