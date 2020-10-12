Massive Discounts On Furniture During 48 Hour Sales Event

While Prime Day is often known more for the massive Tech Sales and discounts on Amazon patented products, its important to recognize that the sales event features thousands of sales, some of which are likely competitive with your local furniture store’s holiday sales event. Especially with the impact of Covid-19, dozens of retailers have taken the opportunity to focus their sales online and provide you quality furniture and mattress options for less. Here are just a small sample of our favorites:

A Shelf Unlike Any Other

The Walker Edison 2 Shelf Industrial Wood Metal Bookcase is a 60’’ stylish bookshelf, perfect for the display of your books and home decor. The three shelves make this an ideal piece to add to your living area. The mix of metal and wood materials create a rustic, yet sleek feel. We love the reclaimed barnwood shelve surface- it’s the element that will make this piece the focal point of your space. With this deal you can save 51%, so click here to make it yours for $141.46!

Looking for an accent piece for your home? Well, the Artistic Weavers Tana Table Lamp is the thing you need now to reinvent your décor space. The gray base and white shade are easy to match with other furniture—making this purchase a no-brainer. It is 16.5’’ inches tall, perfect for any type of space in your home, whether it’s on your bedside table or in living room window. Click here and this 56% off deal can be yours for $57.38! the Click here and this 56% off deal can be yours for $57.38!

A Dining Room Addition

This set of two Walker Edison Farmhouse Dining Chairs is the perfect addition to your dining room. The brown, armless, x-back design chairs were made to round out any traditional dining room set. If you want to add a rustic feel to your meals with family and friends, make sure to purchase while you can still get 58% off. We found this deal so these chairs can be yours for $126.75!

Luxury Sleep For Less

The Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Mattress comes in a range of different options including twin, full queen or king. Do you want to know why it’s one of Amazon’s top choices in mattresses? The memory foam mattress is gel and green-tea infused, resulting in a cool, temperature-regulated sleep. With 12 inches cooling gel and memory foam, a peaceful night’s sleep is guaranteed. Not only is the mattress pressure-relieving and comfortable, but it will be compressed and shipped to you in one box, resulting in an easy assembly. The original price was $350.00 but forget that. We found you a deal for $222.58!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

