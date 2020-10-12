Save Big On Kitchen Essentials During Amazon Prime Day Limited Time Sale

It’s that time of year, where many hot-ticket items are on sale for the holidays. While our eyes may wander to that brand new TV or the latest gadget for the kids, many Kitchen items and products that are already in high demand. To highlight a few of the best of these deals, we have done our research and found some of the best deals that are going to save you money and also land you quality products that will make your home-cooking that much easier!

Coffee Time

Lavazza Single Serve Espresso Machine ’s sleek and compact design is ideal for your daily shot of espresso. With convenient capabilities, you can program Lavazza Blue to pour at a time of your liking, or with the use of the manual button. The single-serve machine allows you to store it neatly and also adjust cup size. If you want to add a delicious cup of espresso to your morning, we suggest purchasing Lavazza Blue. Click here to buy it for $97.76.

Tired Of Cleaning Up The Mess?

This iRobot Roomba E5 will make cleaning your kitchen (and the rest of the home) so much simpler. The vacuum has sensors that guide the robot throughout your home, so you don’t have to do the work! Voice-activated, Roomba will listen to your commands allowed by Google Assistant & Alexa. But that is not all: Roomba can run for up to 90 minutes then return to its dock to recharge. Make your home cleaner and smarter with Roomba for 21% off its original price of $379.00.

Cooking Made Easy

Instant Pot is a 7-in-1 pressure cooker that you need in your kitchen. This 6-quart model is America’s most loved multi-cooker that can cook so many different foods with speed. Instant Pot is a stainless-steel pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. It also has 14 one-touch programs to suit whatever meal you decide to cook! It is no wonder that it has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 107,252 reviews. We found a deal for you so it can be yours for $73.93!

The Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

This Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. This USA-made cooker is great for preparing meals that will last forever in your memories. The oven is flat-bottomed to sit on a stovetop or in the oven for the best slow-cooked foods. Made of solely cast iron, your food will stay warm for a long time. Not to mention, the dark, rugged style of the pot will look great on a countertop, even when not in use! With a 45% off deal, you can add this to your cookware collection for $39.99.

