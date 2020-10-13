Man Attacks Local News Crew In Absurd Viral Videos

One man attacked a local news crew in a pair of videos circulating Twitter.

In a pair of videos posted by WSMV’s Caresse Jackman in Nashville, a man wearing a red shirt walks up to her and begins trying to fight her cameraman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There were very few words exchanged and then all hell broke loose. Jackman tweeted, “We never said a word to him. I got out of the car to record. He started to approach me. My photog tried to get his attention so he wouldn’t come my way. The man then attacked us.”

She said her and her cameraman were able to eventually get to safety and is now asking people to help identify the man. You can watch the absurd videos below.

While shooting video for a feature story-a man from across the street kept looking our crew. We never said a word to him. I got out of the car to record. He started to approach me. My photog tried to get his attention so he wouldn’t come my way. The man then attacked us. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/jXci2WllYK — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) October 12, 2020

I grabbed my phone to document it and told the man to leave my colleague alone. The man then punched my coworker. We got away, went to a safe location to call our managers and also called police. We’re okay. If you’ve seen this man or know him–please call MNPD. pic.twitter.com/OXtAdbL9lg — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) October 12, 2020

Everything about these videos is absolutely insane. The dude seemingly appears out of thin air, walks right up to the, begins an altercation and the cameraman never stops shooting!

Not only does the cameraman not stop shooting, but Jackman also started filming! We have two angles of the attack!

To my fellow journalists–please be careful. https://t.co/XjK7ePu2TX — Caresse Jackman (@CaresseJ) October 12, 2020

Usually, I’d make some jokes about fighting and things of that nature. However, there’s nothing funny about this altercation.

That dude looks like he’s out of his mind and in need of serious help. He honestly didn’t look like he knew what planet he was on, and he just started attacking two innocent people.

This happened in Nashville. It is not right. @RTDNA condemns violence against anyone, including journalists, who have a #FirstAmendment-rooted right & obligation to serve the public by seeking and reporting the truth. So glad @CaresseJ and her photojournalist are OK. @WSMV @NPPA https://t.co/4iMecujOiK — Dan Shelley (@MurrowNYC) October 12, 2020

Hopefully, the police are able to find this guy because his actions are 100% unacceptable.