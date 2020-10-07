Massive Brawl Breaks Out On An Airplane Over The Mask Policy

A massive melee started on an airplane all over the mask policy.

In an Instagram video shared by @bakedbyrylie, a brawl can be seen happening on the plane, and one slightly older gentleman appeared to be getting restrained by several individuals. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the carnage unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

While the fight video didn’t explain much, @bakedbyrylie uploaded a second video explaining what happened, and it sounds like it all started over a face shield. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

A man wearing a face shield felt like he didn’t need to wear a mask, the flight attendants disagreed, a second man started chirping and then all hell broke loose. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Watch her break down the situation below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

As I’ve said many times before, I’m not some crazy anti-mask individual or a pro-mask zealot. I pretty much don’t care at all.

I had to spend about seven total hours on a plane a few weeks ago, and I wore a mask the whole time without complaining.

Was I pumped about it? No. Did I do it? Yes because it was the policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re starting fights on a plane over face masks, then you’re the problem. If you don’t like the policy, then don’t get on the plane.

It’s that simple. You know what you don’t do? Get involved in a massive melee.

Make smarter decisions, folks. It’s really not that hard.

H/T: Barstool Sports