Dak Prescott Leaves The Hospital After Surgery For A Compound Ankle Fracture

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out of the hospital after ankle surgery.

Prescott underwent surgery for after he suffered a compound fractured right ankle Sunday against the Giants, and his season is over.

According to ProFootballTalk, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday that Prescott is out of the hospital and has returned home.

He now has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

Cowboys players react to seeing Dak Prescott injured. pic.twitter.com/XgYkpiVYK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

This is a great update for Prescott, the Cowboys, his family and all the fans of the organization. His ankle injury is one of the worst that I’ve ever seen.

It was absolutely gruesome, and there’s no other way to describe it. It made me feel sick when I saw it for the first time.

Dak Prescott has successful surgery Updates | @SleepNumber — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 12, 2020

Now, Prescott will take it step-by-step as he bounces back from a compound fracture. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against the quarterback.

It’s a minor setback in the process of a monster comeback. Everyone is pulling for Dak, and I have no doubt we’ll see him again in 2021.