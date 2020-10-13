Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Dems See Trump’s Reelection As ‘An Existential Crisis.’ Here’s What Might Happen If He Wins

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Varun Hukeri
The 2020 presidential election is gearing up to be one of the most contentious and partisan in recent American history amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide civil unrest. This — paired with the potential logistical and legal difficulties of a mail-in election — is generating speculation as to whether either side would really accept the results of the election.