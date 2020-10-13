REPORT: New Docuseries Claims There Might Be New Evidence In Marilyn Monroe’s Death

There could be some new evidence in the death of actress and model Marilyn Monroe.

Monroe’s death was originally categorized as a suicide, but a docuseries produced by Story House Productions reportedly has new evidence regarding her death, according to a report published Tuesday by Variety.

New Evidence About Marilyn Monroe’s Death to Feature in ZDF Enterprises’ ‘Cold Case: History’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/lN7cNH2txx pic.twitter.com/RCptwndjIG — Variety_TV (@Variety_TV) October 13, 2020

Story House Productions teamed up with ZDF Enterprises to create a docuseries titled, “Cold Case: History,” which is set to explore and reinvestigate famous cold cases. One of the episodes will feature the story of Monroe’s death. (RELATED: Marilyn Monroe Did One Last Photoshoot Before She Died)

“Developing this series has been an exciting journey with each episode unravelling a mystery,” Vice President of ZDFE.unscripted Ralf Rueckauer told the outlet. “It’s been fascinating to see modern day forensics at work dispelling age old theories, particularly in the case of Marilyn Monroe, where we have unearthed new evidence and testimony.”

Monroe was found dead inside her home in 1962. Her death was reportedly “caused by a self-ministered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide,” according to the Los Angeles Police, Fox News reported.

There were pill bottles found in the bedroom where Monroe’s body was found, so I’m not sure exactly what kind of “new evidence” could have been uncovered to point to something other than suicide. However, this docuseries sounds super intriguing and I’m all for hearing the Marilyn Monroe conspiracy theories.