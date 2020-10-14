‘COVID Superspreader Event’ Billboard Says With An Arrow Pointing To Trump Rally

A billboard in Des Moines, Iowa, reading “Trump COVID Superspreader Event” criticized the president’s campaign rally scheduled for Wednesday night.

The billboard is positioned with an arrow pointing towards Des Moines International Airport where President Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to a Fox News report.

The billboard was funded by nonprofit organization Rural America 2020, a group dedicated to advocating for the advancement of agricultural and rural American policies, Fox News reported.

The group sported a picture of the billboard on their instagram page with a caption urging Iowans to “Stay safe, exercise responsible social distancing, and don’t forget to wear your masks.”

Fears of Trump rallies being superspreaders of COVID-19 have been reported throughout this past summer. A study performed by the National Bureau of Economic Research, however, found no correlation in a spike of COVID-19 cases related to President Trump’s rally held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where thousands gathered in June. (RELATED: Study Finds Oklahoma Trump Rally Didn’t Lead To COVID Spike)

Wednesday’s rally is scheduled as one of the president’s first campaign events since his COVID-19 diagnosis. A rally attracting thousands was held on Monday night in Sanford, Florida to kick off the president’s first week back on the campaign trail, according to Fox News.

President Trump will travel to North Carolina and Georgia following Wednesday’s rally in Iowa, Fox News reports.

