Jaime Harrison Taps California, New York For Financial Support In Bid To Unseat Graham

Despite major fundraising success, Democrat senatorial candidate Jaime Harrison appears to be trailing Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in a newly released poll, with Graham’s lead widening.

In the third quarter of this year, Harrison raised approximately $57 million. However, Harrison is falling further behind his incumbent opponent, according to a poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult, which puts Graham leading Harrison 48% to 42%.

This is much more promising for Graham than a previous Morning Consult poll which had both candidates neck and neck at 46% to 45%. (RELATED: Jaime Harrison Raises $57 Million In Third Quarter, Shatters Record)

According to the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), Harrison received 22,462 individual contributions from California alone. Graham also received a large number of individual contributions from California; however, it was less than half of what Harrison received. Graham received more of his contributions from his home state than anywhere else.

According to data from the FEC, candidates often receive large numbers of contributions from California, a large and highly-populated state. They outnumber contributions from the state they are running in on relatively few occasions, Harrison’s campaign being one of them.

FEC data points to out-of-state donations rising when a race is particularly close and it receives national coverage. Sara Gideon of Maine, Amy McGrath of Kentucky, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky are a few other candidates involved in contentious races whose individual contributions from California outnumber those from their own state.

The number of individual contributions from California and New York to Harrison’s campaign towers over his South Carolina intake by over 10,000 individual donations. Harrison’s campaign also saw more than 1000 individual donations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ‘The Parade Of Horribles’ That Will Come If Democrats Win ‘Is Unbelievable’)

Jaime Harrison’s campaign did not respond to The Daily Caller’s request for comment.