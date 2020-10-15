‘Actively Interfering In This Election’ — GOP Senators Want To Subpoena Twitter And Facebook CEOs Over New Censorship

Three Republican Senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee said they will vote Tuesday to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after censoring stories from the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters outside of the Senate Judiciary Committee room that they believe the social media giants are interfering in the 2020 elections by censoring and suspending accounts which share stories on Hunter Biden from the New York Post.

NEW — U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has formally requested @Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism in a coming hearing titled “Digital Platforms and Election Interference.” pic.twitter.com/VlXBo17bX0 — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) October 15, 2020

I will strongly support this measure for @jack to appear before @senjudiciary next Friday. The biased actions by @Twitter and @Facebook to censor the @nypost story about Hunter Biden and block conservative accounts needs to be fully investigated. https://t.co/JCMT7Lglev — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 15, 2020

Never before have we seen the censorship of a major outlet’s reporting, with serious allegations of corruption by a presidential candidate, days before an election. #BigTech crossed a line & must be held accountable. That’s why @senjudiciary is going to subpoena @jack. pic.twitter.com/FYHTacmbWr — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 15, 2020

The Wednesday report from the Post alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden met with a Burisma executive in 2015. Twitter then started to censor the story on its platform that night and suspended multiple accounts who had shared the post. On Thursday, Twitter suspended President Donald Trump’s official campaign account after it posted a video relating to the Post’s report.

Twitter also locked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account on Wednesday after she shared the article on her page. (RELATED: Twitter Reportedly Suspends Trump’s Official Campaign Account Over Video Relating To NY Post’s Hunter Biden Report)

(This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.)