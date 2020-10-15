Politics

‘Actively Interfering In This Election’ — GOP Senators Want To Subpoena Twitter And Facebook CEOs Over New Censorship

(Screenshot/C-Span)

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Three Republican Senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee said they will vote Tuesday to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after censoring stories from the New York Post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters outside of the Senate Judiciary Committee room that they believe the social media giants are interfering in the 2020 elections by censoring and suspending accounts which share stories on Hunter Biden from the New York Post.

The Wednesday report from the Post alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden met with a Burisma executive in 2015. Twitter then started to censor the story on its platform that night and suspended multiple accounts who had shared the post. On Thursday, Twitter suspended President Donald Trump’s official campaign account after it posted a video relating to the Post’s report.

Twitter also locked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account on Wednesday after she shared the article on her page. (RELATED: Twitter Reportedly Suspends Trump’s Official Campaign Account Over Video Relating To NY Post’s Hunter Biden Report)

(This story is developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.)