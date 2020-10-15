Twitter Reportedly Suspends Trump’s Official Campaign Account Over Video Relating To NY Post’s Hunter Biden Report

Twitter reportedly suspended President Donald Trump’s official campaign account Thursday after it posted a video relating to the NY Post’s report on Hunter Biden.

The report, which came out Wednesday, alleges that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, met with a Burisma executive in 2015. Twitter began to censor the story on its platform and then suspended multiple accounts who had shared the post. (RELATED: Twitter Is Using Its ‘Hacked Info’ Policy To Suppress The NYPost Story, But There’s One Big Problem)

“Twitter has suspended @TeamTrump for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it related to the @nypost article,” Mike Hahn, a social media person for the Trump campaign, tweeted. “19 days out from the election.”

The tweet included a screenshot that appears to show a notice from Twitter confirming the “Team Trump” account was “locked.”

Twitter has suspended ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ for posting a video calling Joe Biden a liar who has been ripping off our country for years, as it relates to the ⁦@nypost⁩ article. 19 days out from the election. pic.twitter.com/Z9FFzridyr — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) October 15, 2020

Twitter wrote in the notice that the video violates its “rules agains posting private information.” The social media mogul tweeted an extensive explanation for why it was censoring the post Wednesday evening, citing a violation of its “Hacked Materials Policy.”

“The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules. As noted this morning, we also currently view materials included in the articles as violations of our Hacked Materials Policy,” according to Twitter.

“Commentary on or discussion about hacked materials, such as articles that cover them but do not include or link to the materials themselves, aren’t a violation of this policy,” the explanation continued. “Our policy only covers links to or images of hacked material themselves. The policy, established in 2018, prohibits the use of our service to distribute content obtained without authorization. We don’t want to incentivize hacking by allowing Twitter to be used as distribution for possibly illegally obtained materials.”

Twitter also locked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account on Wednesday after she shared the post there. It is not immediately clear what part of the Trump campaign’s video violated Twitter’s policy, but the suspension came following Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s statement condemning the company’s “communication” around its “actions.”

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great,” he tweeted Wednesday. “And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

Biden’s campaign said Wednesday that Hunter did not meet with a top executive at the Ukrainian gas company in 2015.

“[W]e have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Politico.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.