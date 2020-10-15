Lindsey Graham Predicts Democrats Have ‘Learned Their Lesson’ From Kavanaugh Debacle

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested that Democrats may have “learned their lesson” from their efforts to derail Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.

While three days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett have gone smoothly thus far, Graham told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Thursday night’s “The Story” that he still sleeps “with one eye open” for what Barrett’s left-wing opponents may have in store between now and the committee and full Senate vote.

“After the Kavanaugh experience, I don’t sleep well at night,” Graham said. “I sleep with one eye open. There are groups out there who are attacking Senator Feinstein for just showing common courtesy to me. Only God knows what they would do.”

WATCH:

In longing for a more bipartisan time in the Senate, the South Carolina senator recalled when he voted for both of President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominees.

“So what I would say to my Democratic colleagues, I respect you, I want to work with you, but you tried to destroy Judge Kavanaugh’s life,” Graham said. “I don’t need any lectures from Democrats on this committee about fair. So I would love to do it differently.”

“When it was my turn to be where you are at I voted for Sotomayer and Kagan, and how do we get repaid?” he asked. “You tried to destroy Kavanaugh. Here’s the good news, there was no Kavanaugh-like attack on Judge Barrett. I think they’ve learned their lesson and I hope this sets the tone for the future on Capitol Hill.”

Graham added that Democrats try to destroy Barrett “at their own peril.”

“If Senator Schumer and this crowd does this again, I think it’ll blow up in their face even worse than Kavanaugh,” he concluded. (RELATED: Dianne Feinstein ‘Really Impressed’ With Amy Coney Barrett’s Definition Of ‘Severability’)