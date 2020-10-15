Post Malone Wins Top Artist At The 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone cleaned up Wednesday night at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star musician picked up a total of nine awards at the BMAs, and he took home the prestigious Top Artist award, which was the biggest one of the night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been a ton of fun to watch Posty blow up over the past couple years. I remember back in the day when he was relatively unknown and seemed like more of an internet sensation.

Now, he’s dominating award shows and putting out music that rocks the charts every single time it drops. It’s been a hell of a ride for Post Malone.

While I’m sure there are some people who aren’t fans of his music, there’s no doubt he moves the needle and makes hits.

He also does it his own way, and doesn’t apologize for who he is. In a world greatly lacking authenticity, you can’t get much more authentic than Post Malone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone on Sep 5, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

Props to Malone for continuing to crush the entertainment game. The guy had been on a hell of a run the past few years, and it doesn’t look like it’ll end anytime soon.