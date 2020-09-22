Post Malone Lands 16 Billboard Music Award Nominations

Musician Post Malone landed the most Billboard Music Award nominations.

Malone grabbed 16 Billboard Music Award nominations, according to the full list released Tuesday. Rapper Lil Nas X was the next artist with the most nominations at 13, while Billie Eilish landed 12 nominations. Khalid tied Eilish with 12 nominations as well.

Post Malone leads the nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a total of 16.

Other big nominees:

Lil Nas X, 13

Billie Eilish, 12

Khalid, 12

Lizzo, 11

Kanye West, 9

Taylor Swift, 6 — Eric Alper ???? (@ThatEricAlper) September 22, 2020

Kanye West also grabbed nine nominations in Christian music categories. The categories included top Christian artist, top gospel artist, top Christian album, top gospel album and top Christian song.

Kanye is basically competing against himself for top Gospel song. “Closed On Sunday,” “Selah,” “On God” and “Follow God” from his latest album “Jesus Is King” were all nominated for the award. The only other song nominated is “Love Theory” by Kirk Franklin. (RELATED: Billboard Music Awards Hit All-Time Low In Ratings)

I’m honestly excited for the music awards this year. I do wish there was more of a variety between the artists who were nominated, but at the same time Malone, Eilish and the others are all very deserving of multiple awards.

We’re in a really cool era of really good music generated and produced by really young people. I’m very excited to see where their careers end up going.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Eilish ends up taking home all the awards though. She’s phenomenal.