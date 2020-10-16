Trump Falls For Babylon Bee Article About Twitter Shutting Down Its Entire Social Network

President Donald Trump shared a story from the satirical website The Babylon Bee Friday, using the “report” to slam Twitter’s response to a New York Post story involving Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The Bee’s story, which Trump retweeted, was titled “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News.” The outlet claims to be “the world’s best satire site,” and says that it provides “fake news you can trust” in its Twitter bio. (RELATED: Trump Advisor Floats Executive Action Against Twitter)

“Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” Trump tweeted just after 6 a.m. Friday.

Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

The message was in response to a New York Post report alleging that Biden’s son, Hunter, had introduced his father to a Ukrainian energy executive before he, as vice president, pressured government officials into firing a prosecutor investigating the company.

Some doubt the story’s accuracy, saying it was potentially constructed with Russian disinformation, Politico reported.

Twitter temporarily locked numerous accounts who shared the story this week, including that of Trump’s reelection campaign.

