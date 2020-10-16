Ice Cube Responds To Being Called A ‘Sellout’ For Working With Trump Administration

Rapper Ice Cube responded to backlash after he was called a “sellout” for working with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Ice Cube listed all the times he’s been called a sellout Friday on his personal Twitter.

When I got bus to school. Homies called me a sellout. When I started rapping in 1983. Bangers called me a sellout. When I left NWA. They called me a sellout. When I start doing movies. Rappers called me a sellout. When I started my own league. The arena said it was a sellout.???? — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 16, 2020

“When I got bus to school,” Ice Cube tweeted. “Homies called me a sellout. When I started rapping in 1983. Bangers called me a sellout. When I left NWA. They called me a sellout. When I start doing movies. Rappers called me a sellout. When I started my own league. The arena said it was a sellout.” (RELATED: Trump Campaign Works With Ice Cube On Criminal Justice Initiative Despite Past Anti-Semitic Comments)

“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” Trump’s campaign advisor Katrina Pierson tweeted.

The “Platinum Plan” aims to bring “almost $500 billion” to black communities by creating 3 million new jobs, according to the website.

Ice Cube seemingly defended working with Trump’s administration by saying black progress was a “bipartisan issue.”

Black progress is a bipartisan issue. When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

“Black progress is a bipartisan issue,” Ice Cube tweeted. “When we created the Contract With Black America we excepted to talk to both sides of the isle. Talking truth to power is part of the process.”