Trump Campaign Works With Ice Cube On Criminal Justice Initiative Despite Past Anti-Semitic Comments

President Donald Trump’s campaign is working with Ice Cube on the campaign’s criminal justice initiative, despite the rapper’s past anti-Semitic comments.

“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan,” Trump’s campaign advisor Katrina Pierson tweeted, along with a link to the president’s Platinum Plan, which aims to bring “almost $500 billion” to black communities. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Says He Watched His ‘Own Community’ Turn On Him After Apologizing For Anti-Semitic Remarks)

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

A backlash ensued against the 51-year-old rapper, born O’Shea Jackson for working with the Trump campaign, and he responded that he had been in contact with both the Trump campaign and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign about his Contract With Black America (#CWBA) video. In the clip, the rapper talked about creating “a blueprint to achieve racial economic justice,” per the Hill. (RELATED: Ice Cube Spotted With Louis Farrakhan At Sporting Event)

“Facts: I put out the CWBA,” Ice Cube tweeted. “Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

“Trump officials reached out to Ice Cube after he posted his Contract With Black America and incorporated some of his ideas and thoughts into the Platinum Plan,” Pierson shared with the Daily Caller in a statement. “President Trump is listening to Black America while the Democrats continue to take them for granted. Talk is cheap, and President Trump invests in the community to deliver results.”

President’s reelection campaign did not respond when asked whether the allegations of anti-Semitism against Ice Cube concerned them.

It comes after the “Straight Outta Compton” star was called out earlier this year for “anti-Semitic comments” following several tweets.

Hi @icecube. I have tremendous respect for you as an artist and champion for peace & tolerance. But the image you shared, even as cropped, is strongly Antisemitic. As a role model fighting racism today, would strongly urge you to please withdraw.https://t.co/FfHwUPpLlz — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) June 6, 2020

One of the rapper’s posts reportedly contained a picture of a mural showing several men with exaggerated facial features sitting around a table of money.

As previously reported:

The men sitting around the table references a text called The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which is a fabricated document claiming to be a record from a meeting of Jewish elders plotting to control the media to conquer the world, according to Segalov. Jewish people plotting to take over the world, controlling money and using power to subjugate others directly mirrors Nazi propaganda from the 1920s and 30s.

He also tweeted out a Star of David with a cube outlined in the center, which Twitter labeled as “sensitive content.”

“The Honorable Louis Farrakhan continues to warn America to this very second and he’s labeled one of your ‘evil names’ and you turn your ears off,” Ice Cube tweeted in June along with a drawing of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam Leader. “Why is the truth so offensive that you can’t stand to hear it?”

The “Straight Outta Compton” star also tweeted Thursday that his invite to appear on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” show had been withdrawn amid the backlash against him.

So the POWERS that be cancelled my interview on @CuomoPrimeTime tonight. I’ve actually been ban from @CNN for a few months so I was surprised they even asked. But it seems like they can’t handle the truth. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 15, 2020

The Daily Caller has reached out to CNN for a comment about the rapper’s alleged canceled appearance and has yet to hear back.