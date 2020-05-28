Ice Cube Cancels ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance Due To Death Of George Floyd

Actor and musician Ice Cube cancelled an appearance on “Good Morning America” in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Ice Cube shared the change in plans on his Twitter account Thursday.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning,” Ice Cube tweeted.

A user pointed out Ice Cube should use his platform to “bring more awareness” to Floyd’s death.

“You could’ve used that platform to bring more awareness to it and also make a statement that needs to be made.. nonetheless we all cope differently so I’m not faulting you for it.. cope the way you need to,” the user said in response to Ice Cube’s announcement. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Responds To George Floyd’s Death)

“I’m done talking,” Ice Cube said. “These people know right from wrong and they obviously don’t care. So what we talking about?”

Ice Cube’s cancellation comes after Floyd was killed while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer. Protests turned into riots Wednesday evening and night in Minneapolis over the death of Floyd.

Floyd was arrested for forgery Monday. During his arrest, he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police. Bystander video that surfaced Tuesday shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling with his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while he repeatedly claimed he couldn’t breathe. Bystanders urged the cop to release Floyd.