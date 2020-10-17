‘Little Ben’: Trump Calls Ben Sasse A ‘Liability’ After Senator’s Phone Comments

President Donald Trump called Sen. Ben Sasse a ‘liability’ after negative comments the Nebraska Republican made about the commander-in-chief emerged.

“The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

“@SenSasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican … Nomination to run for a second term,” the president continued. “Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways.”

“Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!” Trump tweeted.

Sasse spokesman James Wegmann tweeted in response: “Ben said the same thing to Nebraskans that he has repeatedly said to the President directly in the Oval Office. Ben is focused on defending the Republican Senate majority, and he’s not going to waste a single minute on tweets.”



The Nebraska senator criticized Trump for his handling of coronavirus and said the president “kisses dictators’ butts,” among other things on a phone call with constituents obtained by the Washington Examiner. (RELATED: ‘Listen Up Jackwagon’: Ben Sasse Tries To Lecture Democrats On Civics During Barrett Hearing)

Sasse also said Trump “flirted with white supremacists” and the Trump family “treated the presidency like a business opportunity,” according to the Washington Examiner.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

