Jeffrey Toobin May Want To Take A Look At His Social Media History After Monday’s Incident

A 2019 tweet from suspended New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin went viral Monday after the CNN contributor exposed himself during a Zoom call.

“Forty percent of the Republican appointees to the Supreme Court have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct,” Toobin tweeted in September 2019 along with the hashtag #SCOTUS.

Toobin was suspended from the New Yorker after reportedly masturbating during a Zoom call.

People were quick to bring up Toobin’s 2019 tweet.

100 percent of CNN employees named Jeffrey Toobin have been caught on camera exposing themselves to co-workers. https://t.co/cp5mKUjTdH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 19, 2020

And 100% of you have. https://t.co/jOJmtndsso — Ezra Levant ???? (@ezralevant) October 19, 2020

100% of CNN legal analysts named Jeffrey Toobin have been caught rubbing one out on a work Zoom call. And it’s not the grossest sexual scandal of his career. https://t.co/miejOQXjNy — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) October 20, 2020

The CNN contributor called it an "embarrassingly stupid mistake" in a Monday statement.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”