Jeffrey Toobin May Want To Take A Look At His Social Media History After Monday’s Incident

The 2018 New Yorker Festival - Sally Yates In Conversation With The New Yorker's Jeffrey Toobin

(Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Scott Morefield Reporter
A 2019 tweet from suspended New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin went viral Monday after the CNN contributor exposed himself during a Zoom call.

“Forty percent of the Republican appointees to the Supreme Court have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct,” Toobin tweeted in September 2019 along with the hashtag #SCOTUS.

Toobin was suspended from the New Yorker after reportedly masturbating during a Zoom call.

People were quick to bring up Toobin’s 2019 tweet.

The CNN contributor called it an “embarrassingly stupid mistake” in a Monday statement. (RELATED: North Carolina Governor And Biden Reportedly Heard Discussing Getting Cal Cunningham ‘Across The Line’)

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”