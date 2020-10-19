Listen To Music On-The-Go With This Deeply Discounted JBL Portable Speaker

If you and your friends want to listen to music together, built-in smartphone speakers and headphones make it extremely difficult to do so. Though there are awesome speakers that you can buy to blast your favorite tunes, they are often times not portable. I think we can all agree that a great speaker is one that produces crystal-clear sound and is portable so you can take it on all of your adventures. Luckily, we found a speaker that gives you the best of both worlds. Introducing the JBL Clip 3 Portable Speaker!

Get your own JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker by clicking here for just $43.95, plus free shipping!

The JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker allows you to stream high quality sound straight from your cellphone or tablet. All you have to do is connect your device through bluetooth. Easy as can be! The fully integrated metal carabiner helps protect your speaker from potential damage as well as makes it easy to attach to your backpack or belt loop. On a single charge, you can get 10 hours of battery life thanks to it’s built-in Lithium Ion battery. Harbor no worries if you’re listening to music near the water because this speaker is completely waterproof! Whether you bring it to the beach, on a hike, or to just chill by the pool, this speaker can handle it all!

This products receives a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 13,000 worldwide. It’s safe to say that if you make the purchase, you’ll be highly pleased with your decision. Read below what customer have said about this product:

“For years, I would carry a large portable radio to the Volleyball Court on the beach. It was heavy and took up a lot of room. Last year, I switched to a small bluetooth speaker, but it didn’t have the power I needed, and the battery crapped out after about two hours. THIS year, I bought the Clip 3, with 1000 mAh, and had it cranked on high for over three hours. Great sound out of such a small package and it clips right to the bottom of the net or a beach umbrella. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

“Sounds good and battery lasts long enough for me. Super portable, I can hook it to a belt loop and walk with it. Bass is acceptable considering it’s low power consumption. Outdoors it’s not great but inside it’s great and a great shower speaker if you can find a place to hook it.”

This speaker is now listed at37% off the original listing price. Talk about a great deal! Hurry up and get yours today for just $43.95!

