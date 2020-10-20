Schumer Says He Had ‘Long And Serious Talk’ With Feinstein After She Embraced GOP Sen. Graham At Barrett Hearings

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that he had a “long and serious talk” with Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein after the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, was cordial throughout last week’s hearings. She notably hugged Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham when things wrapped up, telling the chairman it was the “best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.”

Though she was caught on a hot mic saying that Barrett’s position on abortion is “deeply personal and comes with her religion,” the California senator also praised Barrett’s acumen, at one point telling the judge she was “really impressed” with one of her answers.

Feinstein’s congeniality, however, drew the ire of progressive groups, including the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL), which called the proceedings a “sham.” (RELATED: ‘We’ll See’: Pelosi Dodges Question About Democrats Having ‘Arrows In Our Quiver’ To Block Barrett Confirmation)

Asked about his colleague on Monday, Schumer said he “had a long and serious talk” with Feinstein.

WATCH:

Senate Minority Leader Schumer (D-NY): “I’ve had a long and serious talk” with Sen. Feinstein (D-CA) following criticism from progressive groups for her handling of the Amy Coney Barrett hearings. pic.twitter.com/tpKKvL8qC2 — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2020

