‘We’ll See’: Pelosi Dodges Question About Democrats Having ‘Arrows In Our Quiver’ To Block Barrett Confirmation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dodged a question Sunday from ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos about whether Democrats would be able to detail the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Last month, Pelosi told Stephanopoulos that Democrats had “arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now” that could potentially be used to derail the confirmation of a then-unknown replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The ABC anchor asked the House Speaker about her prior comments given that Barrett is “on a path of confirmation right now.”

“Is this a done deal or is there still something Democrats can do to stop it?” he asked during a Sunday morning interview on “This Week.”

“Well, we’ll see,” Pelosi responded. “I’m not in the Senate, I don’t do, I don’t … What I’m talking about how we can win this election, because we have to offset whatever this court may do.”

"And the House, the Congress of the United States can overturn these bad decisions," she continued.

Pelosi went on to describe her disagreement with a recent Supreme Court case on the census and her desire that Congress “come to a negotiation” on the issue.