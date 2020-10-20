REPORT: Justice Department To File Antitrust Lawsuit Tuesday Against Google

The Justice Department will reportedly file an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday against Google.

The suit alleges that Google’s proprietary features with three desktop browsers and mobile search deals with Apple and Android violate current antitrust laws, according to media reports.

A House of Representatives report that followed on a recent antitrust hearing with Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, found that Google controls nearly 90 percent of all search traffic. (RELATED: Josh Hawley Says Americans Should Be Able To Sue Big Tech Companies)

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the suit would likely not go to trial for at least a year.

Neither DOJ officials nor Google responded to Daily Caller’s inquiries by press time.

Two other tech giants — Facebook and Twitter — have drawn criticism over the past week for their decisions to censor news stories regarding a laptop hard drive that at one time belonged to Hunter Biden, allegedly containing communications implicating former Vice President Joe Biden in a pay-for-play corruption scandal. President Donald Trump called on Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday to launch a special counsel investigation into the Biden allegations.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.