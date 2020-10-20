Politics

REPORT: Justice Department To File Antitrust Lawsuit Tuesday Against Google

This illustration picture shows the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google logo on February 14, 2020 in Brussels. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
The Justice Department will reportedly file an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday against Google.

The suit alleges that Google’s proprietary features with three desktop browsers and mobile search deals with Apple and Android violate current antitrust laws, according to media reports.

A House of Representatives report that followed on a recent antitrust hearing with Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, found that Google controls nearly 90 percent of all search traffic. (RELATED: Josh Hawley Says Americans Should Be Able To Sue Big Tech Companies)

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives in the Rose Garden before President Donald Trump introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the court at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. With 38 days until the election, Trump tapped Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years and to replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the suit would likely not go to trial for at least a year.

Neither DOJ officials nor Google responded to Daily Caller’s inquiries by press time.

Two other tech giants — Facebook and Twitter — have drawn criticism over the past week for their decisions to censor news stories regarding a laptop hard drive that at one time belonged to Hunter Biden, allegedly containing communications implicating former Vice President Joe Biden in a pay-for-play corruption scandal. President Donald Trump called on Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday to launch a special counsel investigation into the Biden allegations.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.