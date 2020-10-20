Elections

POLL: Biden Leading By One Point In Florida

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Campaigns In Florida

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
A recent poll found that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is beating President Donald Trump by just one point in Florida.

Data shows that 48% of the respondents said that, if the election were held today, they would vote for Biden, while 47% indicated that they would vote for Trump, the poll from the University of North Florida/Public Opinion Research Lab found.

The two candidates have been competitive in the battleground state during the presidential election. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll conducted in early October found that Biden and Trump were tied 45-45.

“While some polls have shown Biden with a big lead in Florida and other key states, we made an effort to capture hard-to-reach voters and our results suggest that it might be a long night on November 3rd,” Dr. Michael Binder, Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) faculty director and associate professor of political science, said in a press release. “This is Florida, and elections are never easy here, I expect this race to come down to the wire.”

Black voters strongly preferred Biden over Trump, with 87% saying that they would vote for Biden if the election was held today and 10% saying they would vote for Trump. Hispanic voters also favored Biden 50% – 43%, but white voters preferred Trump 60% – 37%, the poll found.

The poll also found that 43% of likely voters said that they planned to vote by mail, a practice that has been expanded due to the coronavirus. President Trump has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting as being potentially fraudulent. (RELATED: Mail-In Ballots In Florida Could Cause An Election Disaster)

The poll also found that 47% of likely voters approve of the job Trump is doing, while 49% disapproved. 82% of respondents indicated that they either strongly approved or strongly disapproved.

The poll surveyed 863 likely Florida voters between October 12 and October 16 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.