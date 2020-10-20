POLL: Biden Leading By One Point In Florida

A recent poll found that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is beating President Donald Trump by just one point in Florida.

Data shows that 48% of the respondents said that, if the election were held today, they would vote for Biden, while 47% indicated that they would vote for Trump, the poll from the University of North Florida/Public Opinion Research Lab found.

The two candidates have been competitive in the battleground state during the presidential election. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll conducted in early October found that Biden and Trump were tied 45-45.

“While some polls have shown Biden with a big lead in Florida and other key states, we made an effort to capture hard-to-reach voters and our results suggest that it might be a long night on November 3rd,” Dr. Michael Binder, Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) faculty director and associate professor of political science, said in a press release. “This is Florida, and elections are never easy here, I expect this race to come down to the wire.”

Black voters strongly preferred Biden over Trump, with 87% saying that they would vote for Biden if the election was held today and 10% saying they would vote for Trump. Hispanic voters also favored Biden 50% – 43%, but white voters preferred Trump 60% – 37%, the poll found.

The poll also found that 43% of likely voters said that they planned to vote by mail, a practice that has been expanded due to the coronavirus. President Trump has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting as being potentially fraudulent. (RELATED: Mail-In Ballots In Florida Could Cause An Election Disaster)

Wow! 100,000 Mail In Ballots in New York City a total MESS. Mayor and Governor have no idea what to do. Big Fraud, Unfixable! Cancel Ballots and go out and VOTE, just like in past decades, when there were no problems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

RINO Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is unsuccessfully trying to defend Mail In Ballots, when there is fraud being found all over the place. Just look at some of the recent races, or the Trump Ballots in Pennsylvania that were thrown into the garbage. Wrong Charlie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2020

The poll also found that 47% of likely voters approve of the job Trump is doing, while 49% disapproved. 82% of respondents indicated that they either strongly approved or strongly disapproved.

The poll surveyed 863 likely Florida voters between October 12 and October 16 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.