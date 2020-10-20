Suspect Charged With Hate Crime For Attacking Black Pro-Trump Free Speech Rally Organizer

A suspect has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly attacking a pro-Trump free speech rally organizer in San Francisco, a police report says.

The San Francisco Police Department arrested Adora Anderson, 35, Sunday and charged him with mayhem and a hate crime enhancement, according to the statement. (RELATED: Antifa Mob Assaults Black Free Speech Rally Organizer, Knocks His Teeth Out, Calls Him N-Word)

SAN FRANCISCO: Here is another angle of Philip Anderson being physically attacked by racist counter protesters You can hear racist counter protesters and Antifa militants saying: “You’re not welcome here” to the black man and his security guard pic.twitter.com/2qdcFq5vS2 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 19, 2020

The assault allegedly happened before a Saturday free speech rally at UN Plaza, and resulted in rally organizer Philip Anderson being punched in the face, causing him to lose two teeth. Philip was also called a racial slur by counter-protesters.

Philip Anderson says his “free speech rally” is canceled, he claims he was attacked before the event. Speakers were shouted down by a large group of counter-protesters. https://t.co/O49E8GRH2x pic.twitter.com/hcuQgZ2e02 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 17, 2020

The event was billed as a free speech rally in protest of what Team Save America, an activist group organized by Anderson, deemed Twitter’s censorship of conservatives, according to ABC 7. Many people attending the rally wore “Make America Great Again” hats and carried pro-police items, the Associated Press reported.

Philip identified himself as the victim and posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth and loosely hanging tooth. He said anti-fascist protestors attacked him for “no reason,” according to ABC 7.

In the video, a counter-protester can be heard telling Philip to “back up” followed by a racial slur. Philip and another man then jump over a barricade as protesters throw objects at them.

“Take a good look, you knocked a black man’s teeth out,” Philip said before announcing the rally was over, according to ABC 7.

The rally quickly became violent, police said in a Saturday release. “Within minutes of the rally beginning opposition demonstrators began throwing glass bottles, plastic bottles filled with an unknown liquid, metal cans, and eggs at free speech rally participants and law enforcement personnel.”

The rally became so violent that it was declared a public safety hazard and was shut down, but opposition protesters continued to act aggressively, according to the police statement. Three police officers were “assaulted with pepper spray and caustic chemicals” according to the statement.