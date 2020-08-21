Mother And Son Allegedly Assaulted Over Pro-Trump Gear

A mom says she and her son were attacked by supposed Joe Biden supporters in Wilmington, Delaware after they attended what she described as a ‘peaceful protest’ against Biden.

Abbey Wigton, who says she was carrying a pro-Trump sign, and her seven year old son Riley Wigton, who was wearing a MAGA hat, were waiting to be seated at a restaurant when when two women, who Abbey claims are Biden supporters, allegedly began assaulting the pair, according to a statement from Abbey shared on Twitter.

“They ripped the sign from my arms and assaulted my seven year old son. The Joe Biden supporters laid hands on my child and ripped his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat from his head while cursing at him and pushing him over.”

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

As one of the alleged assaulters picks up the MAGA hat, Riley can be heard saying in the video “that’s somebody else’s hat.”

Riley appears to plead for the hat back, to which one of the women responds “your mom f***ing likes Trump” as the pair continue to walk away.

As Riley was “sobbing and screaming,” Abbey says she attempted to retrieve her son’s hat and claims she was repeatedly punched in the face. The video appears to show her friend attempt to retrieve the hat as well before also being hit.

Abbey says her attackers then threw the hat over a fence into a dirt filled construction site where she was unable to retrieve it.

One woman can be heard threatening Abbey’s friend, saying “we gonna knock you the f**k out,” before walking away. However, the video appears to show one of the women walking back toward Abbey and hit her in the face repeatedly before the video ends.

Abbey says this incident is proof as to why she will be voting for President Donald Trump this election and is calling on Joe Biden to apologize to her son for the attack.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Wilmington Police Department who said they received a report regarding an “offensive touching.” The investigation is ongoing.