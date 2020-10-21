Dallas Cowboys Fan Shoots His TV After Losing To The Cardinals

A Dallas Cowboys fan wasn’t happy Monday night after the team lost to the Cardinals.

In a video posted on Instagram by Daniel Cisneros, a guy wearing a Dak Prescott jersey crushed his TV with a can, and then proceeded to whip out a handgun and fire multiple shots into the television. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram Life of a Cowboys fan.???????? #Gotti4President! A post shared by Daniel Cisneros (@dcisneros13) on Oct 19, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT

This is the energy and passion that I love to see out of football fans. Imagine being so pissed off at a game that you break your TV. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

You’d have to be really angry, right? Okay, now imagine being so made that you pull out a gun and rip off a few shots. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s the kind of passion and love I want from my fans. I want them to be willing to break and shoot stuff when we don’t win. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I think I’m a pretty passionate fan, and I believe that I love my teams in a serious manner. However, I’ve never come close to shooting anything over a loss.

This guy took things to a whole new level!

I hope he has some money saved up because he’s officially in the market for a new TV in order to watch the Cowboys!

H/T: TMZ