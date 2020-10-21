FOURNIER: The Constitutional Necessity Of Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation

“The peace, the prosperity, and the very existence of the Union are vested in the hands of the justices of the Supreme Court…”

In 1835, French historian and political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville recognized what many Americans hold to be true to this very day. The Supreme Court and the justices that sit on that court play an integral role in the continuation of our great American experiment.

Established by the U.S. Constitution and set into motion by President George Washington’s signing of The Judiciary Act of 1789, the Supreme Court has served as a vital check and balance on our government, as well as the ultimate protector of our most fundamental rights.

Yet, in 2020, our bulwark against tyranny is being threatened by those that wish to “fundamentally transform” our nation. Democratic leaders have not only threatened to abdicate their constitutional duty of advice and consent, but have also threatened to pack the Supreme Court if their demands are not met.

These threats are not simply made against the Trump administration, they are threats that strike at the very core of our republic.

And why have Congressional Democrats resorted to such absurd threats? Because they fail to understand the most basic notion that elections have consequences.

They claim they want to let the voice of the people be heard before carrying out their constitutionally mandated duties, yet the American people have already made their voices heard.

In 2016, the American people elected Donald J. Trump to serve as President of the United States for 4 years. Not 2 years, not 3 years, not 3.5 years — but 4 years. Part of his duty as president is to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court.

The tragic passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left a vacant seat on the Supreme Court, that the president is Constitutionally-mandated to fill.

President Trump took swift and decisive action, in adherence with the Constitution, nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Judge Barrett is one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds, as she displayed with ease during the Senate Judiciary’s questioning. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and an unyielding loyalty to the Constitution. She embodies every aspect that any American could ask for in a Supreme Court Justice, despite Congressional Democrats unrelenting, undeserved attacks.

They attack her because they see the truth, as does anyone who interacts with Judge Barrett: her intelligence, experience, integrity and judicial temperament are unmatched. She will make a phenomenal Supreme Court justice that will uphold the law, as written.

That is why I fully support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.

In the words of Senator Lindsey Graham, “a seat at the table is waiting” on Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Ryan Fournier is a political commentator and serves as the National Co-Chair and Founder of Students for Trump.