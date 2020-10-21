Amazon Extends Remote Work To June 2021: Report

Amazon will allow its corporate staff to work remotely until June 2021 due to COVID-19, according to a statement.

The company previously said they would allow staff to work remotely until the start of 2021, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. Amazon is the most recent to extend remote work while Google has said their staff can work remotely until next July.

Technology companies, like Twitter, have allowed some of their employees to choose permanent remote work, Bloomberg reported. (RELATED: FAA Approves Amazon To Test Deliveries Using Drones)

“We continue to prioritize the health of our employees and follow local government guidance. Employees with work that can effectively be done from home can continue to do that work from home through June 30, 2021,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We have invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer,” the spokesperson continued.

Amazon workers protested outside a Minnesota fulfillment center during “Prime Day” and warehouse safety during the coronavirus pandemic has been a worry within the company, The Hill reported. One worker alleged Amazon made her go into work with coronavirus symptoms.

