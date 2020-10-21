EXCLUSIVE: Almost Two In Three Voters Oppose Biden Packing The Supreme Court, Poll Finds

Nearly two in three voters say they oppose 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden adding more Supreme Court justices if he is elected, according to a poll exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Marist poll, sponsored by the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, found that 61% of voters oppose Biden packing the court. This number includes 63% of Independents and 31% of Democrats. (RELATED: ‘A Sham’: National Abortion Rights Action League Wants Feinstein Out After Barrett Hearings)

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will not give voters a straight answer about whether they’ll pack the courts because the answer is ‘yes,’ and it’s a deeply unpopular answer,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement to the DCNF.

“It is the latest example of Joe Biden being completely beholden to the most extreme elements of the Democratic Party, who have long relied on the courts to impose their agenda of abortion on demand through birth,” she continued. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Biden-Harris Ticket Stands On Taxpayer-Funded Abortions, Religious Freedom)

The Marist poll surveyed 1,551 adults between Oct. 14 – 15 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%. (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett Has More Support Than Any Other Trump Supreme Court Nominee, Poll Shows)

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday also found that 51% of voters said the Senate should confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, numbers which have risen three percentage points from last week. Morning Consult found that Barrett has more support from voters than Trump Supreme Court nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh had at any time during their confirmation processes.

An EWTN News and RealClear Opinion Research poll released Monday evening also found that 46% of Catholics support Barrett’s confirmation. Twenty-eight percent of Catholics opposed Barrett’s confirmation, and 27% of Catholics said they needed more information.

