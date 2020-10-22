Biden Says No One Lost Healthcare Under Obamacare

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden falsely claimed that “not one single person” lost their insurance under Obamacare during Thursday’s final presidential debate.

“Not one single person with private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare, they did not lose their insurance unless they chose to go to something else.”

Joe Biden claims that not one person lost their insurance under Obamacare pic.twitter.com/l7ddT2NwO7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

Thousands of Californians lost their health coverage in 2013 after two of the nation’s largest health companies, UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Aetna said they would not participate in California’s individual health insurance market beginning in 2014, which is when Obamacare regulations were set to kick in. (RELATED: The Affordable Care Act Is Likely Here To Stay Even If Amy Coney Barrett Fills Supreme Court Vacancy, Experts Say)

The move was a result of Obamacare‘s requirement for insurance companies to accept all applicants for individual coverage, including those with preexisting conditions. It also required insurance providers to provide a slew of new benefits.

At the same time, more than four million Americans were informed in 2013 that beginning in 2014 they would no longer have their insurance because the insurance provider did not meet the federal standards of Obamacare.

Obamacare requires all insurance plans cover 10 “essential benefits,” thereby eliminating millions of plans that don’t fit the standards. All plans must include maternity coverage, and customers without children were required to purchase plans that cover pediatric services.