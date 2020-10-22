Politics

There Were No Second Amendment Questions In Any Of The Presidential Debates

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3. (Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images)

Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
There were no questions about the Second Amendment in the 2020 presidential debates or the vice presidential debate, despite record gun sales in the U.S.

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Sept. 29 did not mention gun rights, and the second debate Thursday was devoid of questions on the issue. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Oct. 7 also did not include any questions on the Second Amendment.

Federal background check data for gun purchases has hit an annual record with three months still remaining in the year, according to Forbes. FBI Firearm sale data reached an all-time monthly high in June with a total of around 3,932,000 background checks conducted amid nationwide unrest and rioting.

Biden has advocated for a ban on “assault weapons” and high capacity magazines, in addition to red flag legislation and universal background checks, according to his campaign website(RELATED: ‘A Strong Second Amendment Leaning’: Pro-Gun Group Details Why They Think Amy Coney Barrett Would Defend Firearm Rights)

“The first thing Washington Democrats will do if Biden is elected is pack the Supreme Court with radical left judges who will eliminate your 2nd Amendment,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. 

Trump has also vowed to “save” the Second Amendment in a Wednesday tweet directed at Virginians.

