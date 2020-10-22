Expert Says He Hacked Trump’s Twitter By Guessing ‘maga2020!’ Password, Twitter Says Otherwise

A cybersecurity expert from the Netherlands said he gained access to President Donald Trump’s Twitter by guessing his password, but the social media giant did not corroborate the claim.

Victor Gevers, a researcher at the non-profit internet security organization GDI Foundation, said he hacked into the president’s Twitter on Thursday by guessing his password was “maga2020!,” according to Tech Crunch. Twitter issued a statement stating there has been “no evidence to corroborate this claim,” New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali tweeted.

“We’ve seen no evidence to corroborate this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today,” a spokesperson said, according to Ali. “We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the USA.”

Twitter spokesperson: “We’ve seen no evidence to corroborate this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today. We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the USA.” https://t.co/BhJdC0tyqn — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) October 22, 2020

Gevers said Trump’s account did not feature two-factor authentication, a common means of deterring unwanted access into one’s social media, according to Tech Crunch. The Dutch researcher also claimed he emailed Homeland Security about the reported breach and the president changed his password following the alleged hack, the outlet reported.

Gevers sent screenshots to Tech Crunch that purportedly show him inside Trump’s Twitter. (RELATED: Shaun King’s Tweet Promising To Name Cops Who ‘May Or May Not’ Be Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Doesn’t Violate Twitter Rules, Spokesman Says)

He said he also gained access to Trump’s account in 2016 when he reportedly guessed the president’s password to be “yourefired,” a popular phrase that the Republican used during his time on the famed TV program “The Apprentice,” according to the outlet.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.